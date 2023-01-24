Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Gadkari chairs 10th meeting of group of infrastructure committee

Gadkari chairs 10th meeting of group of infrastructure committee

1 min read . 08:31 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

  • During the meeting, the minister said that an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired the 10th meeting of Group of Infrastructure Committee to address existing inter-ministerial issues with regard to implementation of various infrastructure projects. 

During the meeting, the minister said that an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress. 

“Several issues were placed on the agenda for deliberation to expedite the progress of on-going infrastructure projects. These included issues related to pending forest and environment clearances, facilitation of working permissions/approvals, ensuring land allocation/transfer and release of funds," the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said. 

Discussions were also held on policy matters related to environment/forest/wildlife clearance, railways and power, among others. Environment clearances, land policies of Railways and MoRTH and making comprehensive guidelines for environment and forest clearance were also discussed at length, the ministry added. 

The concerned officers were directed to expedite the process of clearance and implementation of above matters.  

“The stakeholder ministries/departments agreed to look into various issues raised and resolve the same in order to expedite infrastructure projects," the ministry said. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
