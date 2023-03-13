Gadkari inaugurates 18 national highway projects worth Rs. 10,000 crore in UP1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:02 PM IST
- The minister said that the 4-laning of Sonauli – Gorakhpur will strengthen border security along the international border
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 18 National Highway projects with an investment of more than 10,000 crore in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
