NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 18 National Highway projects with a total length of 550 km worth Rs. 6,800 crores in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the two-decade-old demand of the local people to construct a bridge in Betwa has been fulfilled.

“This 665-meter-long bridge is built at a cost of Rs. 25 crores. The connectivity of Orchha, Jhansi, Tikamgarh will improve with the construction of 2-lane paved shoulder bridge and footpath."

Gadkari added that the construction of Powai, Orchha, Harpalpur, Kaithi Padhariya Kala, Patna Tamauli, Jasso, Nagaud and Sagar Link Road bypasses will reduce the traffic pressure in the city.

“Sagar Greenfield Link Road will reduce the distance from Bhopal to Kanpur by 21 km. From Mohari via Satai Ghat and Chowka to M.P./U.P. The 4-lane widening till the border will cut down the travel time drastically.

Construction of flyovers in Sagar City, Chhatarpur City and Gadhakota will solve the problem of traffic jam," he said.

The minister added that there will be easy connectivity to reach the tourist places of Madhya Pradesh Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Chitrakoot, Tikamgarh, Sanchi.

“With the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced," Gadkari said.

He added that with the construction of this corridor, connectivity from Bhopal to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi will be good, Construction of 2-lane road with paved shoulder from Tikamgarh to Orchha will make traffic safe.

During the event, the minister also announced the construction of a 4-lane greenfield road of 105 km length from Bamitha to Satna at a cost of ₹2000 crore.

“With the construction of this road, tourism of Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Bandhavgarh National Park will get a boost," he said.