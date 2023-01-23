Gadkari inaugurates 18 national highways projects worth Rs. 6,800 crores in Madhya Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- The minister said that the two-decade-old demand of the local people to construct a bridge in Betwa has been fulfilled
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 18 National Highway projects with a total length of 550 km worth Rs. 6,800 crores in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.
