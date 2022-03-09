Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gadkari inaugurates 19 NH projects worth Rs1,407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.
1 min read . 09:25 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • The construction of these projects will boost tourism, agriculture, industry and trade in the states, and help increase employment opportunities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 19 National Highway projects worth 1407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan on Wednesday. 

The construction of these projects will boost tourism, agriculture, industry and trade in the states, and help increase employment opportunities.  

The construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall on the highway will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border and the multiple fly-overs on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will help relieve traffic jams. 

With the construction of various major and minor bridges on NH-48, the adjoining areas will get rid of water logging and the travel for the people will be smooth.  

Dharuhera city will get rid of traffic congestion because of the construction of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road. Also, with these projects, the travel between Delhi - Jaipur will reduce. 

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, were in attendance on the occasion.

 

