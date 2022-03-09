Gadkari inaugurates 19 NH projects worth Rs1,407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall on the highway will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border and the multiple fly-overs on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will help relieve traffic jams.
With the construction of various major and minor bridges on NH-48, the adjoining areas will get rid of water logging and the travel for the people will be smooth.
Dharuhera city will get rid of traffic congestion because of the construction of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road. Also, with these projects, the travel between Delhi - Jaipur will reduce.
Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, were in attendance on the occasion.
