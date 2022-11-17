Gadkari inaugurates 4 national highway projects worth Rs. 5,351 crore in West Medinipur

Foundation stone was also laid for 10 km 4-lane Purulia bypass at the total cost of Rs. 175 crores that will be completed by December 2023. “The construction of this bypass will solve the traffic problems inside the city and the vehicles going to Durgapur, Asansol, Bokaro Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Ranchi, will also save their travelling time, distance and cost," the ministry said.