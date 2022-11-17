Gadkari inaugurates 4 national highway projects worth Rs. 5,351 crore in West Medinipur

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 4 National Highway projects worth Rs. 5,351 crores in West Medinipur, West Bengal.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 4 National Highway projects worth Rs. 5,351 crores in West Medinipur, West Bengal.
The project for construction of 55 km Kharagpur to Chichra 4-lane road stretch at the total cost of Rs. 613 crores was dedicated to the nation. “The development of this stretch will go a long way in ensuring the progress and prosperity of the surrounding tribal areas," said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a press release.
The project for construction of 55 km Kharagpur to Chichra 4-lane road stretch at the total cost of Rs. 613 crores was dedicated to the nation. “The development of this stretch will go a long way in ensuring the progress and prosperity of the surrounding tribal areas," said the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways in a press release.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Foundation stone was laid for the construction of 162 km Panagarh to Dankuni (NH-2) 6-lane road stretch at the total cost of Rs. 4215 crores. “The construction of this route will enhance connectivity to Sikkim, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the Bay of Bengal," the ministry added.
Foundation stone was also laid for 10 km 4-lane Purulia bypass at the total cost of Rs. 175 crores that will be completed by December 2023. “The construction of this bypass will solve the traffic problems inside the city and the vehicles going to Durgapur, Asansol, Bokaro Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Ranchi, will also save their travelling time, distance and cost," the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated two National Highway projects worth Rs. 1,082 crores at Raiganj and three national highway projects worth ₹1,206 crore in Siliguri.
Gadkari also announced that a bridge on the Teesta River will soon be built at the cost of ₹1,100 crore, adding that other infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.