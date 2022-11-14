Gadkari inaugurates two NH projects worth Rs3,390 crore in Buxar

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated two National Highway projects worth ₹3,390 crore in Buxar.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that with 44 km 4-lane Koilwar to Bhojpur section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1662 crore and 48 km 4-lane Bhojpur to Buxar section on NH-922 constructed at a cost of Rs.1728 crore connectivity with Purvanchal Expressway will be easy.
“This will make it easy to reach Delhi from Bihar via Lucknow. The time taken to reach Delhi will be reduced from 15 hours to 10 hours," Gadkari added.
The minister said that this road will relieve the residents of the traffic jam in Ara. Agricultural produce will have easy access to the new market.
“With the construction of Ganga bridge, the traffic between North and South Bihar will be convenient. 37 underpasses will facilitate the movement of pedestrians and vehicles. Transport of light and heavy vehicles will be facilitated by 5 major bridges and 13 minor bridges," he said.
Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated 1.5 km long two-lane elevated RCC bridge near Panduka on Son River in Rohtas, Bihar, built at a cost of R. 210 crores. He said that with the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate traffic between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The minister had announced on 9 November, 2022 that his target is to construct 60 kilometers of highways per day. “We are constructing 40 kilometers of highways per day; our target is to construct 60 kilometers of highways per day."
