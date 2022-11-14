Gadkari inaugurates two NH projects worth Rs3,390 crore in Buxar

Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated 1.5 km long two-lane elevated RCC bridge near Panduka on Son River in Rohtas, Bihar, built at a cost of R. 210 crores. He said that with the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, which will facilitate traffic between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}