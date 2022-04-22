Gadkari lays foundation for two national highways projects worth 1,800 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Planned under Bharatmala scheme, these projects will provide modern and high quality roads to Dhule-Nandurbar districts and will strengthen the connectivity of Maharashtra with Gujarat, Karnataka and other states
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation for two national highways projects worth ₹1,791.46 crore in Dhule, Maharashtra.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation for two national highways projects worth ₹1,791.46 crore in Dhule, Maharashtra.
Gadkari said the projects will boost economic development of Dhule and Nandurbar districts and provide new employment opportunities in the region.
Gadkari said the projects will boost economic development of Dhule and Nandurbar districts and provide new employment opportunities in the region.
Planned under Bharatmala scheme, these projects will provide modern and high quality roads to Dhule-Nandurbar districts and will strengthen the connectivity of Maharashtra with Gujarat, Karnataka and other states. This will help in reducing the traffic congestion in Dhule and Chalisgaon, the minister added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The projects, once completed, will also make it easier for people to reach the tourist attractions like Brass Caves and Gautala Sanctuary, the world famous Ajanta Caves and Daulatabad Fort as well as Chalisgaon Railway Station will be easily accessible.
He said it will be easy to reach religious places in Dhule as well as Aurangabad district. He said the Shewali-Nandurbar road project will be useful for the development of tribal areas in the region.