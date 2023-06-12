New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of ten national highway (NH) projects with a cumulative value exceeding ₹8000 crore in the Pratapgarh and Deoria regions of Uttar Pradesh, the ministry of road transport & highways said.

The ceremony, held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marked a significant step towards enhancing the infrastructure of the state.

In Pratapgarh, five NH projects worth ₹2,200 crore were unveiled. Notably, the widening of a 43-kilometer stretch of National Highway 330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur, costing ₹1290 crore, is expected to reduce travel time between Prayagraj and Pratapgarh via Ayodhya.

Additionally, the construction of a proposed 14-kilometer bypass in Pratapgarh, estimated at ₹309 crore, will commence shortly. Road safety measures, including the installation of street lights and bus shelters, will also be undertaken on National Highway 31 at a cost of ₹27 crore.

According to the ministry, the construction of Pratapgarh-Musafirkhana section will accelerate the development of cement plant, gas plant, bottling plant and dairy milk factory industries. All these projects will encourage investment in Uttar Pradesh and create new employment opportunities, it added.

Moving to the Deoria region, Gadkari announced five NH projects worth ₹6,215 crore. Speaking about the Deoria project, the minister said construction of 22 km, 4-lane bypass at a cost of 1750 crores in Deoria will be awarded in August, 2023. He added that the backward areas of Deoria and Gorakhpur will get benefit from these projects. The minister said connectivity with Bihar will also improve with these projects.

Expressing his commitment to progress, Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath we are committed to create a new path of progress through national highways in Uttar Pradesh.