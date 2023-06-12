Gadkari lays foundation stone for 10 highway projects worth more than Rs8,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 07:24 PM IST
In Pratapgarh, five NH projects worth ₹2,200 crore were unveiled
New Delhi: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of ten national highway (NH) projects with a cumulative value exceeding ₹8000 crore in the Pratapgarh and Deoria regions of Uttar Pradesh, the ministry of road transport & highways said.
