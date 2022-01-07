Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday virtually laid foundation stone for ten National Highway projects worth ₹14169 crore in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

With the development of Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Barielly Highway connectivity, traffic issues will be resolved at pilgrimage and tourist places, the minister said.

With the construction of a bypass connecting Agra Inner Ring Road and Yamuna Expressway, Agra will not face traffic jams. The construction of Agra - Jalesar - Etah road will benefit traders of brass industry.

Gadkari also announced the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. This route will be declared a new National Highway and included in Bharatmala Project Phase-II.

He said this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity. Apart from Mathura, this route will pass through the border areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, he added.

Overall these projects are expected to facilitate trade and ease of doing business. Glass and bangles industry will get a special impetus . There will be economic development along with increase in employment opportunities with these highway projects, a ministry statement said.

