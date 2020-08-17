Gadkari lays foundation stone for 3,000 crore highway projects in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid foundation stones for 13 highway projects, with construction value worth ₹3,000 crore, to improve connectivity in Manipur. The minister also inaugurated a road safety project in the north-eastern state through a video conference.

These projects involve a road length of 316 km, and include four laning of Imphal-Moreh section of NH-39, widening to two lane with hard shoulder of Churachandpur to Tuivai section of NH 102B, among others.

“Paving the way for development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in this north-eastern state," an official statement said.

Detailed project report for an elevated road in Imphal is being prepared and work on this will begin in the next two-three months, the minister said, adding that more such projects are in the offing.

The minister also urged Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to expedite land acquisition in the state urgently, so that roads can be built in a time-bound manner. The chief minister said there is a need for four-laning of Imphal-Loktak highway, as it faces congestion for being a tourist spot.

“The minister informed that dredging has been completed in Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, and it is now possible to transport people and consignments through waterways. He suggested linking of Imphal with this river route, which is barely 50-60 kms, for getting added benefits for the state economy," the statement said.

