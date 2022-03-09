Gadkari unveils 19 highway projects worth 1,407 crore in Haryana, Rajasthan

Gadkari unveils 19 highway projects worth ₹1,407 crore in Haryana, Rajasthan1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
- On the development of these projects, tourism, agriculture, industry, and trade will rise along with an increase in employment in the states.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated 19 National Highway projects to the tune of ₹1,407 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan. On the development of these projects, tourism, agriculture, industry, and trade will rise along with an increase in employment in the states.
Further, the construction of these projects will save time and fuel alongside reducing pollution in the two states.
Further, Gadkari said, "the construction of a U-turn near Ambience Mall will relieve the congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram border. The construction of various fly-overs on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will relieve traffic jams on the highway."
He added, with the construction of various major and minor bridges on NH-48, the adjoining areas will get rid of waterlogging and the travel of the people will be smooth. Dharuhera city will get rid of jam due to the construction of the Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road. Also, with these projects, the travel between Delhi - Jaipur will reduce.
During the inaugural ceremony, apart from Gadkari, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar , Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister of State, General V.K. Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathor, Ramcharan Bohra, State Ministers, and all MPs-MLAs, officers and other dignitaries were also present.
