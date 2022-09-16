‘Gati Shakti has spotted 196 key projects’2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 01:22 AM IST
- Govt will announce the National Logistics Policy on 17 Sept, which is intended to bring down logistics costs
NEW DELHI : The Union government has identified 196 critical infrastructure gap projects for work under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, a top government official said. The government launched the ambitious PM Gati Shakti last year to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure.