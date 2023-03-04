Gati Shakti National Master Plan will rejuvenate India’s infrastructure, multimodal logistics: PM Modi

Gati Shakti National Master Plan will rejuvenate India’s infrastructure, multimodal logistics: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 01:59 PM IST
With quality and multimodal infrastructure, India’s logistics cost will fall in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the goods made in India, on the competence of Indian products
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan was a critical tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development, adding that the plan will change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics.
