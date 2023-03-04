Gati Shakti National Master Plan will rejuvenate India’s infrastructure, multimodal logistics: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan was a critical tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development, adding that the plan will change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, PM Modi said that the budget for 2023-24 imparts new energy to growth of infrastructure in the country. “We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path."

He said that there was a need to increase the pace of this development and in this Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan would play a critical role.

He added that the government is working to create modern infrastructure acoss railways, ports and airports.

“We have identified the gaps that were impacting the logistics efficiency. That is why, in this year’s Budget, 100, critical projects have been prioritized and 75,000 crore rupees have been allocated,“ the prime minister said.

“With quality and multimodal infrastructure, our logistics cost is going to reduce further in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the goods made in India, on the competence of our products. Along with the logistics sector, there will be a lot of improvement in ease of living and ease of doing business", PM Modi said, inviting the participation of the private sector in the sector.

“We need an integrated approach so that the roadmap for the future remains clear. PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan has a big role in this", he said emphasising on the need to integrate the concept of circular economy with the sector.