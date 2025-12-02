India plans global EV summit as it rewires plan to spur investments, fix supply chain
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 02 Dec 2025, 10:05 am IST
The event will be positioned as a sequel to the 2018 MOVE Summit that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India is reworking its electric mobility strategy after recent supply chain shocks, including the rare-earth magnet crunch and muted traction for earlier efforts to attract major global electric vehicle (EV) makers.
