Global Health expands Delhi-NCR footprint with upcoming Medanta hospital in Ghaziabad- details inside

On Tuesday, Global Health Limited, which operates multi-specialty hospitals under the brand of Medanta, announced that it has acquired a 10,560-square-metre land parcel in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The newly-purchased plot, bought at ₹165.82 crore, is to be used to set up a 350-plus-bed hospital.
However, the proposed hospital project is said to be subject to customary and statutory approvals as well as the approval of the company's Board of Directors.
According to Global Health, the upcoming facility is aimed at strengthening its presence across the Delhi-NCR healthcare ecosystem. It is to cater to the healthcare demand in Ghaziabad along with neighbouring areas such as eastern Delhi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and western Uttar Pradesh.
Talking about the proposed plan, Group CEO said that the company sees Ghaziabad as a “compelling long-term healthcare opportunity within the broader Delhi-NCR market.” He talked about the urban and economic development of the region, leading to the rise of demand for healthcare services.
"We see Ghaziabad as a compelling long-term healthcare opportunity within the broader Delhi-NCR market. The region has undergone significant urban and economic development and continues to see increasing demand for advanced, specialised healthcare services," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.
Currently, Global Health operates a network of six hospitals. These hospitals are located in Gurgaon, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, Patna, and Noida, with a total capacity of 3,737 beds as of June 30, 2026.
Besides the Ghaziabad plan, the company also has upcoming hospitals as part of its expansion. It includes facilities across Mumbai, Delhi (Pitampura and South Delhi), Guwahati, and Varanasi.
(With inputs from agency)
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