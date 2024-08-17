Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Infrastructure/  GMR Airports July Update: Passenger traffic rises 7.7% to 1.06 crore, global traffic up 9.3% YoY

GMR Airports July Update: Passenger traffic rises 7.7% to 1.06 crore, global traffic up 9.3% YoY

Livemint

GMR Airports July Update: Domestic passenger traffic increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year

Photo: Mint

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd said on Saturday its total passenger traffic in July rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.06 crore.

Its domestic passenger traffic in July increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year.

GMR Airports also reported a growth of 9.3 per cent in international passenger traffic last month.

The company also said aircraft movements rose 6 per cent YoY to 68,755 in July and 2 per cent as compared to June.

