GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd said on Saturday its total passenger traffic in July rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.06 crore.

Its domestic passenger traffic in July increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year.

GMR Airports also reported a growth of 9.3 per cent in international passenger traffic last month.