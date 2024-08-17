GMR Airports July Update: Passenger traffic rises 7.7% to 1.06 crore, global traffic up 9.3% YoY
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd said on Saturday its total passenger traffic in July rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.06 crore.
Its domestic passenger traffic in July increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year.
GMR Airports also reported a growth of 9.3 per cent in international passenger traffic last month.
The company also said aircraft movements rose 6 per cent YoY to 68,755 in July and 2 per cent as compared to June.