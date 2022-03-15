Mumbai- based realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd . one of India’s leading real estate developers on Tuesday announced that it has acquired approximately 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana. This project will offer approximately 1 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities.

The site is strategically located, with good connectivity to the Delhi border and national highways. In addition, the site is in close proximity to the upcoming educational and industrial hub of Sonipat and offers a well-developed social infrastructure.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are pleased to announce our entry into Sonipat. The project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets. Sonipat as a micro-market has seen a lot of infrastructure developments over the last couple of years and is going to play a vital role in the NCR growth story".

Godrej Properties Ltd has committed investments worth $700-900 million in the last three years and continues to be extremely bullish on the Indian real estate sector, a senior company official said.

Addressing a CII-Anarock conference last month, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra said the company is looking to form partnership to acquire projects and is also exploring to enter new cities for the development of housing projects.

He highlighted that the company achieved a record sales bookings of ₹6,725 crore last fiscal despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been bullish all throughout...If you look at last three years, we would have deployed close to or committed close to 700-900 million dollar in real estate sector and we continue to remain bullish," he said.

Malhotra was replying to a query by Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri about the company's recent announcement to invest USD 1 billion (about ₹7,450 crore) in the next 12-18 months.

"The only constraint in our company today is ability to get a project launch ready. After that its auto pilot, sales happen on its own. So for us, the whole focus is can we get more and more projects in the pipeline," Malhotra said.

He noted that land is available at attractive terms, not undervalued but fairly valued.

"We always had a view that real estate cycle is going to turn. We shifted our strategy in 2018 when we said we would like to deploy more capital in this business. And we were betting on cycle turning," Malhotra said.

*With inputs from PTI

