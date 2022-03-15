Godrej Properties forays into Sonipat in Haryana1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
The Mumbai-based developer has expanded its residential portfolio in NCR through the purchase of 50 acres of land in Sonipat
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Tuesday said it has bought about 50 acres of land parcel at Sonipat in Haryana for plotted development as part of its plan to expand business across major cities, it said in a regulatory filing
This is the second major land deal by Godrej Properties in the Delhi-NCR area.
In February 2020, it had acquired nearly 27 acre land parcel in the national capital for ₹1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Goderej Properties informed that it has "acquired approximately 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana".
This project will offer about 10 lakh square of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes.
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, "We are pleased to announce our entry into Sonipat. The project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets."
Sonipat as a micro-market has seen a lot of infrastructure developments over the past couple of years and is going to play a vital role in the NCR growth story, he added.
Godrej Properties said the site is strategically located, with good connectivity to the Delhi border and national highways.
In addition, the site is in close proximity to the upcoming educational and industrial hub of Sonipat and offers a well-developed social infrastructure.
