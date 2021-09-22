Godrej Properties achieves sales of ₹575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida The Mumbai-based real estate developer received an overwhelming customer response to its unique forest-themed phase named Evergreen taking total sales in the project in the past 6 months to approximately 1,140 crore.

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times.

“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods." Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

Situated in Noida - Sector 43, Godrej Woods homes are set amidst a lush green development with over 600 trees. The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a café, rivulet, a modern clubhouse, orchards, a forest trail, and an elevated walkway. Sector 43 has excellent connectivity due to its proximity to the Dadri Main Road in Central Noida in addition to the access to high-quality social infrastructure.

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has until now added 17 projects across 5 cities with 6 projects having already been delivered.

