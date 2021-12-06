OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Godrej Properties to develop a residential project in Connaught Place, Delhi
Listen to this article

Godrej Properties, one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has entered into a Joint venture with TDI group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Connaught Place, one of the most premium location within the Central Business District of New Delhi.

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 125,000 square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

The site is centrally located and offers excellent connectivity, well developed social and civic infrastructure with Delhi’s best schools, hospitals, retail and commercial spaces in close proximity.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “As we continue to strengthen our presence in Delhi, we are happy to add this project in one of downtown Delhi’s most desirable locations. This will be our third project in Delhi and further expands our presence across India’s leading cities."

Kamal Taneja, Managing Director, TDI InfraCorp, said, “We are proud to be associated with Godrej Properties to deliver this uber-luxury project and we look forward to this association".

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout