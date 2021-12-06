Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Godrej Properties to develop a residential project in Connaught Place, Delhi

Godrej Properties to develop a residential project in Connaught Place, Delhi

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 125,000 square feet saleable area
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Livemint

  • The site is centrally located and offers excellent connectivity, well developed social and civic infrastructure with Delhi’s best schools, hospitals, retail and commercial spaces

Godrej Properties, one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has entered into a Joint venture with TDI group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Connaught Place, one of the most premium location within the Central Business District of New Delhi.

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 125,000 square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

The site is centrally located and offers excellent connectivity, well developed social and civic infrastructure with Delhi’s best schools, hospitals, retail and commercial spaces in close proximity.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “As we continue to strengthen our presence in Delhi, we are happy to add this project in one of downtown Delhi’s most desirable locations. This will be our third project in Delhi and further expands our presence across India’s leading cities."

Kamal Taneja, Managing Director, TDI InfraCorp, said, “We are proud to be associated with Godrej Properties to deliver this uber-luxury project and we look forward to this association".

 

 

