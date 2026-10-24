Golden Chariot luxury train returns with revamped rooms, menus: Inside Karnataka’s premium travel experience

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday flagged off the 2026-27 season of the state’s flagship luxury tourist train, Golden Chariot, as the government looks to expand premium tourism, identify new destinations and generate employment through the sector.

The inaugural five-night, six-day journey, ‘Pride of Karnataka’, departed from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station with 75 guests on board, officials said. The first journey of the season was fully booked, marking a notable development for a service that had experienced limited demand during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, a senior Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) official said.

The train has undergone a revamp for the new season, with upgrades to its rooms, food and beverage offerings. Guests include travellers from across India and Spain, the official added.

View full Image View full Image Bengaluru: Passengers take selfies during the flag off a luxury tourist train, Golden Chariot, for its six-day 'Pride of Karnataka' journey, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 24. 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_24_2026_000115B) ( PTI )

Energy and Tourism Minister K J George, Tourism Secretary Ram Prasath Manohar and senior officials from the Tourism Department, KSTDC, IRCTC and the Railways attended the flag-off ceremony.

Golden Chariot itinerary: Wildlife, heritage and coffee estates The inaugural ‘Pride of Karnataka’ itinerary covers Bandipur, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi and Goa, bringing together wildlife, royal heritage, Hoysala architecture, coffee culture and coastal experiences. Nearly 60 onboard staff members will cater to guests during the journey, officials said.

View full Image View full Image Bengaluru: Folk artists and a passenger during the flag off a luxury tourist train, Golden Chariot, for its six-day 'Pride of Karnataka' journey, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 24. 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_24_2026_000116B) ( PTI )

Each stop features curated local experiences, including a wildlife safari at Bandipur National Park, visits to Mysuru Palace and Srirangapatna, Hoysala temples at Belur and Halebidu, a coffee-estate visit in Chikkamagaluru and a guided tour of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The train offers private guest cabins, dining cars, spa facilities and other premium amenities. For the 2026-27 season, guest rooms have been redesigned to include a living room and a bedroom, replacing the earlier configuration that featured only bedrooms.

The onboard food menu has also been diversified into a multi-cuisine offering based on feedback from previous guests. Jain and gluten-free food options will be available at the two onboard restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka. The train also has an onboard bar, Madira, serving alcohol, according to a report by The Hindu.

Shivakumar said the train had received renewed attention as a platform to showcase Karnataka’s heritage and diversity to domestic and international travellers.

"The idea of showcasing Karnataka through an integrated tourism experience has existed for long. After Minister K J George took charge of the Tourism portfolio, renewed attention was given to the Golden Chariot, with curated routes such as 'Pride of Karnataka' and a stronger focus on providing high-quality services to luxury travellers," he said.

"The journey has been designed to offer comfort, visual experiences and a sense of relaxation, while helping both Indian and international travellers discover Karnataka more comprehensively," the CM said.

View full Image View full Image Bengaluru, Oct 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the inauguration of the Golden Chariot luxury tourist train at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (@DKShivakumar X/ ANI Photo) ( @DKShivakumar X )

Golden Chariot routes for 2026-27 The Golden Chariot will operate three itineraries during the 2026-27 season: ‘Pride of Karnataka’ and ‘Jewels of South’, both spanning five nights and six days, and the shorter ‘Glimpses of Karnataka’, covering three nights and four days. A total of 13 journeys are scheduled across the three itineraries, officials said.

‘Pride of Karnataka’ connects Bengaluru with destinations across Karnataka and Goa. ‘Jewels of South’ covers Mysuru, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kochi and Kumarakom. ‘Glimpses of Karnataka’ focuses on Bandipur, Mysuru and Hampi.

Launched in 2008, the train was discontinued in 2018 and relaunched by the incumbent regime in 2024.

Shivakumar said the government wanted to use tourism to generate employment and support local economies, while expanding the range of destinations promoted to travellers.

"Karnataka has tremendous tourism potential - from wildlife and world-class heritage sites to Malnad, the coast, Mysuru and Kodagu. Along with promoting established destinations, we want to identify and map new tourism areas and introduce them to travellers," he said.

George said the train was being positioned as a premium tourism platform.

"We see the Golden Chariot as a premium tourism platform that brings Karnataka's wildlife, royal heritage, world heritage sites, coffee country, culture and hospitality together in one experience," he said.

In line with the CM's vision, the government would continue to introduce new destination experiences and strengthen Karnataka's presence in domestic and international premium tourism markets, George added.

Manohar said the train's appeal lay in combining onboard luxury with distinctive experiences at each stop.

"The Golden Chariot is designed so that the luxury of the train is complemented by a strong local experience at every stop," he said.