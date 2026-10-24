Golden Chariot luxury train: Tickets cross ₹4 lakh per person; routes, menu, facilities and scenic stops | Details

The Golden Chariot, a luxury tourist train showcasing the history, architecture and culture of South India, offers journeys through destinations known for their heritage sites, temples, wildlife and scenic landscapes. With fares running into several lakh rupees for a cabin, the train combines sightseeing with onboard accommodation, dining and wellness facilities.

Designed to connect destinations that reflect South India's historical and cultural legacy, the Golden Chariot offers three itineraries: Pride of Karnataka, Jewels of South and Glimpses of Karnataka. The journeys cover destinations across Karnataka and other parts of southern India, with routes including heritage landmarks, natural attractions and coastal locations.

Golden Chariot ticket prices According to the fare details provided on the train's official website, a Deluxe Cabin Double for two adults on the Glimpses of Karnataka journey departing on October 31, 2026 costs ₹5,56,920 in total. This works out to ₹2,78,460 per person, based on two adults sharing the cabin.

The Pride of Karnataka full tour, departing on November 14, 2026, is listed at ₹8,19,000 for two adults, or ₹4,09,500 per person. The Jewels of South journey, departing on November 28, 2026, is also listed at ₹8,19,000 for two adults.

The Pride of Karnataka short tour, with a departure date of 14 November 2026, is listed at ₹9,21,375 for two adults, or approximately ₹4,60,688 per person.

These fares are for the specified departure dates and cabin configuration. Prices and availability may change, so travellers should check the official website before booking.

View full Image View full Image The Golden Chariot offers three itineraries: Pride of Karnataka, Jewels of South and Glimpses of Karnataka.

What are the Golden Chariot routes? The train operates three main itineraries, each offering a different combination of destinations.

1. Pride of Karnataka The six-day, five-night journey covers Bengaluru, Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmagaluru, Hampi, Pattadakal and Aihole, Goa, and returns to Bengaluru. The route combines cultural and historical sites with wildlife and scenic landscapes.

2. Jewels of South This six-day, five-night itinerary begins and ends in Bengaluru. Destinations listed include Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur and Chettinad, Cochin and Kumarakom. The route brings together historic sites, architecture and locations associated with South India's cultural heritage.

3. Glimpses of Karnataka The shorter, four-day, three-night journey travels from Bengaluru to Bandipur, Mysore and Hampi before returning to Bengaluru. It offers a shorter option for travellers seeking a luxury rail journey through Karnataka.

View full Image View full Image A Deluxe Cabin Double for two adults on the Glimpses of Karnataka journey departing on October 31, 2026 costs ₹ 5,56,920 in total.

What facilities does the Golden Chariot offer? The Golden Chariot is designed to combine accommodation, dining and leisure during the journey.

Guest cabins: The train's guest carriages are named after dynasties that ruled South India over several centuries. Each guest carriage has four cabins, with a mix of twin- and double-bed options. The listed accommodation comprises 13 double-bed cabins, 30 twin-bed cabins and one cabin for guests with special accessibility needs.

Restaurants: Two onboard restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka, serve multi-cuisine meals, including Indian options. The menu has been diversified based on feedback from previous guests. Jain and gluten-free food options are also available.

Bar: Madira, the onboard bar, serves wines, beers and spirits.

Spa and fitness centre: Arogya combines traditional Ayurvedic spa therapies with modern workout equipment, giving passengers options for relaxation and exercise during the journey.

View full Image View full Image Madira, the onboard bar, serves wines, beers and spirits

What makes the Golden Chariot distinctive? The train's itineraries are built around South India's historical and cultural links. The region's location between the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal helped foster trade and political connections with other parts of the world. Dynasties that ruled the region supported arts and crafts, leaving behind temples and other structures that reflect its architectural heritage.

The routes are designed to bring travellers closer to this legacy, while also including scenic destinations and attractions such as Bandipur, Chikmagaluru, Kumarakom and Goa, depending on the itinerary.

View full Image View full Image The train's itineraries are built around South India's historical and cultural links.

How to book the Golden Chariot Travellers can check journey options, departure dates and fares through the official website, goldenchariot.org. The booking process involves selecting an itinerary and departure date, specifying the number of guests and preferred cabin configuration, and providing contact details.

The booking information supplied by the operator states that a journey can be reserved with a 20% advance payment. The remaining balance is due 30 days before departure for individual guests and 60 days before departure for bookings made through agents. Travellers can also enquire through IRCTC offices and authorised agents.