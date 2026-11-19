People travelling from Yashobhoomi in Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram could get Metro connectivity under the proposed Delhi Metro Phase V(B) expansion. The corridor is among eight routes submitted to the government for approval, according to an RTI reply accessed by PTI.
The proposed expansion includes seven other corridors connecting outer and densely populated areas of the national capital, with the aim of making daily commuting easier. Of the eight proposed routes, seven have received the Delhi government's approval and are awaiting the Centre's nod, the reply said. Together, these seven corridors will have 65 stations.
The seven corridors are Dhansa Bus Stand (Najafgarh)-Nangloi, Central Secretariat-Kishangarh, Samaypur Badli-Narela DDA Sports Complex, Kirti Nagar-Palam, Jor Bagh-Mithapur, Mayur Vihar Phase III-Shastri Park and Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34.
The 11.9-km Dhansa Bus Stand (Najafgarh)-Nangloi corridor will have nine elevated stations and provide connectivity to residents of Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, Dichaon Kalan and Najafgarh Extension. It will have interchange facilities at Nangloi and Dhansa Bus Stand.
The 15.9-km Central Secretariat-Kishangarh corridor will connect New Moti Bagh, RK Puram sectors 1 and 7, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Prime Ministers' Museum. It will have 10 stations, including nine underground, with interchange facilities at Central Secretariat, Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Kishangarh.
The 12.9-km Samaypur Badli-Narela corridor will extend the existing Yellow Line and have eight elevated stations. The 9.9-km Kirti Nagar-Palam stretch will extend the Green Line with six stations, including five underground.
The nearly 17-km Jor Bagh-Mithapur corridor will have 12 stations, including seven underground. The 13.2-km Mayur Vihar Phase III-Shastri Park corridor will have eight stations, including a 9-km underground stretch.
Meanwhile, the 16.3-km Keshav Puram-Rohini Sector 34 corridor will have 12 elevated stations, extending Metro connectivity towards Rohini.
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