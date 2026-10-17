Good news for Noida-Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut commuters: Six-lane underpass likely to come up at Parthala Chowk: Details

Noida Authority plans to build a six-lane underpass at Parthala Chowk -- a major traffic intersection in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The development is expected to make travel easy for those commuting between Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

According to NDTV India, the proposed underpass will be built beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge. The project aims to reduce congestion and improve road connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

With the new underpass, daily travel would become easier for thousands of people using the busy junction, particularly during morning and evening rush hour

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“The Authority will build underpass under the Parthala Signature Bridge on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad route. The DPR will be ready in a week,” Noida Authority general manager AK Arora was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

According to the report, Parthala roundabout is a key intersection where traffic from Vikas Marg, which connects Sectors 52 and 71 to Gaur Chowk, meets the FNG Expressway linking Sorka village to Chhijarsi Colony. The FNG corridor also connects Ghaziabad, NH-9 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

How underpass will solve traffic issue Parthala Chowk is one of the busiest junctions in Noida, with more than 1.5 lakh vehicles passing through it every day, according to the report. Heavy traffic is reported here during peak hours.

The proposed underpass will allow vehicles travelling along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) corridor to pass beneath the junction without stopping at traffic signals.

The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure at the junction by up to 90 per cent, making journeys faster and smoother.

What are the key features of the underpass? As reported by NDTV India, the proposed underpass will:

1. Have six lanes, with three lanes in each direction, and will be around 710 metres long

2. Include a 110-metre reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box structure and approach roads measuring around 280 metres on each side

3. Have a drainage system with sumps

4. Pumps will also be installed to prevent waterlogging during heavy rainfall

Noida

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Who will benefit? According to the report, the project will benefit residents of several Noida sectors, including Sectors 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79.

People living in Sectors 119, 120, 121 and 122, along with residents of Sorkha village and nearby areas, are also expected to benefit.

The underpass will also make daily travel easier for people living near Gaur City in Greater Noida West, many of whom commute to Noida and Delhi for work.

Motorists travelling from Chhijarsi will get improved access towards Faridabad and other parts of Noida.

Residents of Siddharth Vihar and Vasundhara in Ghaziabad are also likely to benefit from better road connectivity.

Moreover, vehicles coming from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway towards Noida and Greater Noida will have a more direct route, helping reduce travel time.

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Timeline of the project: According to NDTV India, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the underpass is currently being prepared. The tender process is expected to begin after the Noida Authority Board approves it.

The project is reportedly expected to be completed in about 18 months, although an official start date has not yet been announced.