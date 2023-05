NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasized the need for granting expanded opportunities to exceptional performers in the infrastructure sector.

Speaking at the Annual Flagship Infrastructure Conference cum Awards organized by Assocham, the minister stressed the importance of reshaping perceptions and adapting to evolving circumstances and requirements.

Gadkari expressed concern over the prevailing trend of professionals from the hydro sector facing rejection in the road sector, and similarly, those from the road sector being overlooked in the Railways sector. He urged for rectifying this situation and asserted that individuals with proven capacity and experience should be given increased opportunities to contribute to the development of infrastructure.

“We must consider the cost factor as we advance on the path of economic development. Work allocation should be based on competency, and the practice of superficially issuing tenders after decisions have already been made at the departmental and area-wise levels must cease," Gadkari said. He further emphasized the significance of prioritizing the track records of previous projects when awarding contracts, rather than excessively focusing on financial and technical criteria.

Gadkari commended industry bodies like Assocham for their valuable suggestions and advice, and expressed his expectation of continued support in India’s journey toward economic development.

The government’s commitment to infrastructure development was highlighted, with a capital investment outlay increase of 33% for the third consecutive year, amounting to Rs. 10 lakh crores (3.3% of GDP). India’s extensive road network, comprising national highways, expressways, state highways, major district roads, and village roads, spans 6.372 million kilometers and plays a crucial role in the country’s economic growth.