Government panel to suggest ways on funding infrastructure plan

The official cited earlier said the finance ministry has already started working on the structure of a new DFI—a government-backed specialized institution to offer funds, where borrowers are unable to get it from commercial lenders—which is likely to be finalized and set up in the next six months. Currently, DFIs are sector-specific, such as Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) for the power sector, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to provide financial assistance to irrigation projects, agriculture storage and marketing infrastructure and food processing in the agriculture, and Indian Railway Finance Corp. to fund rail infrastructure among others.