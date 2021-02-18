Government readying for more airport privatisation despite pandemic challenges

The government is preparing to call bids for the next round of airport privatisation shortly, taking a view that the stress in the sector and reduced capacity utilisation are temporary.

The next round of bidding for the redevelopment of airports in public-private partnership will be called early next financial year.

“The pandemic affected industries in two ways, one is in a permanent way, the other a temporary blip. The impact in aviation is a temporary one. A visit to airports will confirm this," said a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The current curtailed capacity utilisation of airlines will not hinder investor interest for these assets, the official said.

India has planned a major privatisation drive for next fiscal to the tune of ₹1.75 trillion after having missed the ₹2.1 trillion target this fiscal by a huge margin owing to the disruption caused by the pandemic. Of the next year’s target, a major portion of ₹1 trillion is to come from stake sale in state run banks and financial institutions. Monetising physical assets is also a big part of it, the proceeds of which will go for further infrastructure creation.

Industry observers, however, find the privatisation of next set of airports not an easy task given disruption caused by the pandemic. The civil aviation ministry’s plan is to privatize about 30-35 airports over the next five years, of which, six of them to be part of the next round are airports at Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Amritsar, Indore, Raipur and Trichi. The challenge is these are mostly located in smaller cities with limited alternate revenue generation potential for the private investor using the real estate.

The limited non-aero revenue potential can act as a dampener to bidders, who are not pure-play airport developers. Besides, there is still some uncertainty on the timelines for rebound of traffic to pre-covid levels at the tier 2 and tier 3 locations.

“As things stand, the aviation industry—airlines and airport operators alike—has been adversely affected by the pandemic. So, companies will definitely not go out of their way to make high bids like last time around," a senior industry official said, on the condition of anonymity. The government, however, believes, businesses make infrastructure investments taking a longer term view of the potential returns.

