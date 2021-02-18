Government readying for more airport privatisation despite pandemic challenges

Industry observers, however, find the privatisation of next set of airports not an easy task given disruption caused by the pandemic. The civil aviation ministry’s plan is to privatize about 30-35 airports over the next five years, of which, six of them to be part of the next round are airports at Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Amritsar, Indore, Raipur and Trichi. The challenge is these are mostly located in smaller cities with limited alternate revenue generation potential for the private investor using the real estate.