Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, during an event, said that the government is making massive investments in the highway sector. The Union minister claimed that the government is working on 22 new 'green highways' in the country.

Gadkari, while addressing a virtual event, also said that the government is looking for ways to cut down the usage of key raw materials such as steel and cement in the construction of new roads and bridges.

During the event, the minister said, "Massive investment is made in the highways sector in India... Without compromising on quality, we need to reduce the cost of construction of roads and bridges."

While asserting the need to reduce dependency on raw materials such as steel and cement, the union minister said that players in the two industries are indulged in cartelisation in the country.

Gadkari said the government officials should positively support new ideas. "We should accept successful practices of road construction in the world and accept it in Indian scenario," he said.

The union minister further requested participants to come up with innovations to reduce cost and volume of cement and steel in the construction of roads. "Reduce the use of steel and cement in construction of roads and bridges...I want to teach lessons to cartels of steel and cement companies," he said.

