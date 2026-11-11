Govt approves ₹2,390 cr aqua line metro rail link from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4; check details

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, November 11, approved the extension of the aqua line metro rail corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 at an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore.
The 8.449-kilometres metro extension will comprise five elevated stations, expanding connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.
On operationalisation of this corridor, Noida and Greater Noida city will have 71.878 km of active metro rail network.
The project, approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, according to an official government statement.
The extension of the aqua line is aimed at improving public transportation in Noida and Greater Noida, which currently lack efficient connectivity, the government said. It will also provide direct access to high demand corridors, including an interchange with the blue line at Noida Sector 61.
The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity to several key commercial, business, educational, healthcare and residential hubs.
These include Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, IKEA, Anthurium Mall, offices of Tech Mahindra and TCL Tech, Delhi Public School, Kailash Hospital, Cloud9 Hospital and residential complexes such as Cleo County and Gaur City 1 and 2, the release stated.
By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, extension of aqua line metro rail link is expected to improve urban mobility by connecting key residential, commercial and employment hubs across Noida and Greater Noida.
Better access to workplaces, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and transport hubs is also expected to make daily commutes more convenient for residents and other commuters. Here are the benefits of the project outlined by the government:
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