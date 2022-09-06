Govt drops plan to directly sponsor roads sector InvITs

“Government will not directly sponsor any more public InvITs. The NHAI InvIT, which was launched last year, is now an independent trust and not a public sector undertaking. So, even they can convert the private nature of their InvITs into public once Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) clearance is available for road and highways sector investment trusts to go public and tap funds from retail investors," one of the two officials said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to reporters.