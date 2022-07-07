Govt eyes battery swapping infra on highways in EV push

India has set a goal of net zero carbon emission by 2070. Increased EV penetration will be key to achieving this target. A government official, seeking anonymity, said green highways will aid EV adoption in India. “As more and more cities improve their charging infrastructure, mobility on the highways will boost the adoption of EVs. The 700 sites for EV support stations will only be a start, and the goal is to have a charging facility every 10-20 km along the highways," he added.