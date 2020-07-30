Govt fast-tracks payment cycle for stressed road developers

“Earlier, contractors had to reach physical construction milestones and then bill NHAI or MoRTH. This period varied between one to three months, depending on the complexity of the milestones. These bills were then certified by an independent engineer. Subsequently, it would take 30-40 days for the money to be disbursed," said Rajeshwar Burla, vice-president of corporate ratings at Icra. “Since NHAI and MoRTH moved to the monthly billing system, the cash conversion cycle has shrunk for developers, who can now get funds within 15-30 days after the monthly billing."