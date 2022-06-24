Govt finalizes 50 DPRs to push port connectivity projects

Govt finalizes 50 DPRs to push port connectivity projects2 min read . 12:49 AM IST
- The government has prioritized 65 road projects of a total of 2,041 km to improve road connectivity to ports
NEW DELHI :
The government plans to focus on port connectivity projects this year with a record 50 detailed project reports (DPR) lined up for finalization in FY23.
Port connectivity projects are road projects that provide alignment on existing highways that takes road networks all the way to ports, facilitating both inward and outward movement of goods.
As part of the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti plan, port connectivity projects have been given top priority given their importance in facilitating trade and augmenting support to multi-modal transport.
According to an official of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the government has prioritized 65 road projects of a total of 2,041 km to improve road connectivity to ports.
He said that out of these, 9 projects with a total length of 161 km are completed, 5 projects of length 105 km have been awarded under port connectivity component and 4 projects of 992 km length are being developed under other components of Bharatmala Pariyojna.
“Action is being taken for finalisation of DPRs and other formalities on the remaining 47 projects with length of 783 km," the official said.
Port connectivity road projects are being developed to complete the last mile connectivity to improve the logistical efficiency and cargo handling capacities at all ports in the country. The program has been envisioned to connect all major ports, non-major ports as well as inland waterway terminals in the country to create an integrated network to support efficient and unhindered freight movement.
Some of the key ports and terminals connected are Mumbai JNPT, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Tuticorin, Kochi, Kandla ands Paradip.
As per the Gati Shakti plan, 860 nodes of economic importance have been identified across the country. Out of these 860 nodes, 783 nodes are already connected or covered via one or more of the corridors planned under Bharatmala phase I Pariyojna and 475 will be connected through Bharatmala Phase II.
Overall, 801 unique nodes are planned to be connected through corridors under Bharatmala phase I and II. In addition, MoRTH will identify and develop additional corridors to enhance connectivity to upcoming economic nodes, working in close coordination with other ministries.
Port connectivity projects would form an integral part of the plan to develop identified economic nodes.