Govt identifies 800 projects worth 5.5 trillion under Sagarmala plan

The Centre has identified more than 800 projects entailing an investment of around ₹5.48 lakh crore for implementation under the Sagarmala programme, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Sagarmala programme includes projects such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, and tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, industrialization around port, skill development, and technology centres.

Sagarmala programme includes projects such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, and tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, industrialization around port, skill development, and technology centres.

Special Economic Zone at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Smart Industrial Port City at Deendayal Port & Paradip Port and Coastal Employment Unit at V. O. Chidambaranar Port area are also part of Sagarmala programme, the minister said.

Besides, 14 projects related to the development of new ports with an estimated investment of Rs. 1.25 lakh crore are also part of the programme.

These projects are spread across coastal states/ union territories including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu, the minister said in the reply.

In Gujarat, two projects related, including bulk terminal/greenfield port at Chhara and CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar Port are part of the Sagarmala programme and being implemented by the Gujarat Maritime Board.