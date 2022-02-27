The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday instructed that cash vans should comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The ministry further highlighted that this is will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.

Transport Ministry in a release informed, "the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on 23 February 2022, whereby Cash Vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016(11 of 2016). This will facilitate manufacture, type approval testing, and registration of Cash Vans as special purpose vehicles."

Meanwhile, rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with load body not projecting over driver's cabin, said the Ministry of Transport on Sunday. This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40 to 50 per cent, said the ministry.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25, 2022 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin. This will enhance the carriage capacity of two-wheelers by 40-50 per cent," stated the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.