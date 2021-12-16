Govt may drop limit on silos one firm can build

Earlier, the plan was to restrict a single company, group of bidders, or consortium to maximum of 15% of the location or 15% of the storage capacity, whichever was less. However, at a recent meeting called by the food ministry secretary with its own officials and FCI, it was decided to divide the entire bidding for 249 silos into three phases, without any restriction on single entity/ consortium bids in the first phase. Mint has reviewed the minutes of the meeting.