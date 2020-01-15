Govt plans 7,500 km new highways with 3.1 trillion investment

The road transport and highways ministry is in the process of awarding 7,500 km of new highways projects, with an investment of ₹3.1 trillion, as a part of the second phase of the government’s ambitious highway project Bharatmala Pariyojana.

This includes six expressways of 2,250 km, with an investment of ₹1.45 trillion and 16 greenfield corridors of 5,250 km at ₹1.65 trillion investment, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Construction has been initiated on three corridors, which will include the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Trans Rajasthan and Trans Haryana and will be completed by 2022, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Such projects are expected to provide alternate routes to diversify traffic, provide through connectivity for major towns, thereby reducing distance and travel time, along with giving thrust to backward regions in the country by improving infrastructure.

“Construction of Delhi-Mumbai expressway is underway in 13 packages...90% land acquisition for construction of Delhi-Mumbai expressway is already done," Gadkari said.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which is currently under construction, will become the country’s largest expressway at 1,320 km and is expected to almost halve the travel time from the two metros to 13 hours from 24 hours now.

“Expressway (Delhi-Mumbai) will unlock new economic opportunity in hinterland districts. Congestion free travel to enable fuel savings and CO2 absorption of 2 crore trees in a year," the ministry said.