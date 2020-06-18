Govt’s focus on infrastructure will create jobs, revive economy: Nitin Gadkari

“Instead of producing (more) sugar, sugarcane juice can be used to make syrup, which can be converted into ethanol. Similarly, ethanol can be also derived from rice. By doing this, we can save on the import bill as ethanol can be used to run cars and buses. I have requested the Prime Minster to roll out a policy to produce ethanol from syrup and rice. Crores of farmers will get a better price for the sugarcane and the problem of surplus will not exist. Imports will go down, pollution will reduce and there will be job opportunities in the villages," the minister said.