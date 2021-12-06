Govt sets highway monetisation target, NHAI looks to raise 2tn in 3 years

NHAI will be the flag-bearer of the government's asset monetisation programme with a plan to raise about ₹30-40,000 crore through monetisation of its operational stretches over the next two years. The national monetisation pipeline of the government intends to raise ₹6 lakh crore from different sectors over the next four years. The pipeline announced by the government has identified the road sector as having the maximum potential for such exercise at ₹1,60,000 crore.

