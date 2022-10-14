Govt to engage public to improve national highways

The changes are being considered on the directions of a Parliamentary Standing Committee, which in its recent report, said wider adoption of the app can help NHAI gain free actionable information regarding the issues being faced by national highway (NH) users, which can be quickly acted upon to ensure a well-maintained and safe driving experience. It recommended that the road transport ministry should work towards improving the usability of the app at the earliest and prepare innovative means to promote the app to NH users.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}