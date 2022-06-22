Govt to keep focus on roads, irrigation, water works for tendering in FY23: Ind-Ra

Out of the overall order awards in FY22, 40% of the orders were contributed by roadways (FY21: 27%), 17% by railways (21%) and 12% by water (including irrigation; 10%). While the mining segment had seen huge growth of 1115% yoy in FY21 in the order awards, it decreased 58% yoy in FY22. The overall orders awarded grew 10% yoy in FY22, majorly on account of the revival of the EPC sector post pandemic. Ind-Ra, based on the incremental budgetary allocations announced by the central government in February 2022, believes the thrust on the EPC sector would continue in FY23 as well.

