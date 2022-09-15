Govt to restructure subsidy for EV charging infra under FAME-II

Currently subsidy is not provided for upstream infrastructure such as setting up of transformers for charging infrastructure, which the Centre plans to provide now
NEW DELHI :Centre is planning to change the subsidy structure for setting up of EV charging infrastructure under the FAME-II scheme in a bid to provide more support to the companies setting up charging stations, said Alok Kumar, the union power secretary on Thursday.
Speaking at an event, ‘INSIGHT2022’, the official said that in terms of charging infrastructure has forward looking policy and no licensing for public charging infrastructure.
“We are going to restructure the subsidy part for charging stations under FAME," he said.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Kumar also said that currently subsidy is not provided for upstream infrastructure such as setting up of transformers for charging infrastructure, which the Centre plans to provide now.
“We are discussing...the subsidies given for charging infrastructure, there is no subsidy for upstream (infrastructure)..transformers, for which discoms take money," he said.
He also said that the focus will be largely on supporting the charging stations set up along highways and expressways at petrol pumps and those installed at bus depots in small towns.
“We will be pay (the subsidy) to the OMCs and they will pay to the discom."
Oil marketing companies plan to set up EV charging infrastructure along 8-10 major national highways by 2025. The charging infrastructure will be part of an OMC plan to set up around 20,000 charging stations across by 2025.
Speaking on the anticipation of another coal crisis later in September, the official said that the country is prepared and a power crisis is unlikely during the festive season this year.
He said that the over 20 million tonne of coal have been imported out of which 15 million tonne have been utilized. “Import will be need based. If needed we will import," Kumar added.
The country witnessed coal crisis scenarios in September-October last year and April-May this year, following which, Centre direct power generating companies to import coal to meet the surging demand.