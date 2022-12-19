Govt to set up EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata in FY24

“NTH is striving to establish world class scientific laboratory system and for ease of users i.e., consumers, NTH has introduced a fully digital Laboratory Management Information System (LIMS). Now, consumers can get their product sample tested from any part of the country by sending samples through courier, booking the required tests online, submitting payment online and get the test results online, even by using mobile phone. By using sample tracking, they may also monitor the testing time and position of their samples," the ministry said.