Govt to set up EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata in FY24

NEW DELHI :The Centre is set to start EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata as soon as the next fiscal year, Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary of Consumer Affairs said on Monday.
NEW DELHI :The Centre is set to start EV battery testing centres in Mumbai and Kolkata as soon as the next fiscal year, Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary of Consumer Affairs said on Monday.
“National Test House (NTH) is undertaking major initiatives to transform into a future ready organisation that is equipped with proper and adequate testing facilities for the goods and services either manufactured in the country or imported," she added.
“National Test House (NTH) is undertaking major initiatives to transform into a future ready organisation that is equipped with proper and adequate testing facilities for the goods and services either manufactured in the country or imported," she added.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Briefing Media about the Modernisation activities in testing infrastructure being undertaken by NTH, she stressed that PM Gatishakti portal is being leveraged to identify gaps in testing infrastructure in the country and efforts are to subsequently fill those gaps to promote Ease of Doing Business.
She further said government is also reaching out to industry associations, and manufacturing associations to seek their inputs and contribute in making of Atma Nirbhar Bharat by building a robust Testing ecosystem.
According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Chennai branch of NTH has developed a state-of-art testing facility for simulation of Lightning Impulse (upto 1400 KVP), Switching Impulse (upto 1050 KVP) & Current Impulse (upto 10kA).
“This equipment is used for assessment of the sustainability of Transmission Line Equipments prone to Lightning Strikes and Switching Surges during their operation. The facility will be available for the service to the nation from January, 2023," it said.
“NTH is striving to establish world class scientific laboratory system and for ease of users i.e., consumers, NTH has introduced a fully digital Laboratory Management Information System (LIMS). Now, consumers can get their product sample tested from any part of the country by sending samples through courier, booking the required tests online, submitting payment online and get the test results online, even by using mobile phone. By using sample tracking, they may also monitor the testing time and position of their samples," the ministry said.
The new MIS used by all Regional laboratories of NTH is enhancing the operational efficiency of the laboratory by automating and streamlining the workflows, eliminating the need for maintaining information manually, which in turn is minimising the testing time and increasing the overall laboratory capacity.
NTH, set up in 1912, is one of the largest multidisciplinary testing labs of the central government which caters to quality testing needs in different disciplines.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.