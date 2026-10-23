Noida, Greater Noida commuters may get relief from traffic jams as Gaur Chowk underpass likely to open on Diwali

The much-awaited Gaur Chowk underpass in Greater Noida might open on Diwali, November 8, 2026, with the project nearly 95% complete and finishing work underway, according to a Times of India report. The underpass, which was earlier planned to open on August 15, was delayed; the authority will soon announce a final innaugration date.

The new underpass, which is 700 metres long, is set to ease travel for commuters from Noida, Surajpur, Crossings Republik and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Located parallel to the Taj Highway, the six-lane underpass runs alongside a 60-metre-wide road and will provide a direct link between Greater Noida, Gaur City and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

The 700-metre stretch extends 350 metres on either side of the junction, with the project approved at a cost of ₹92 crore, TOI reported.

The junction caters to over five lakh residents and is aimed at reducing traffic congestion on one of Greater Noida West’s busiest traffic corridors.

Artwork and finishing work underway at Gaur Chowk underpass The underpass is in the final stages of development, with lighting installation, lane markings and wall paintings among the remaining tasks. The interior walls are being adorned with artwork featuring nature and Gautam Buddha, aimed at improving the visual appeal of the stretch for commuters. The covered sections on both sides of the underpass are also nearing completion and are expected to provide protection from rain.

The entry point remains closed to vehicles for now. Construction materials scattered across the site will be removed before the underpass opens to traffic. In addition, the Greater Noida Authority has built two U-turns near Gaur Chowk and completed resurfacing work on the road running alongside the underpass.

Project delayed by GRAP restrictions, traffic curbs Work on the underpass began in July 2024, with an initial completion deadline of 18 months. However, restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the suspension of construction during peak traffic hours led to delays.

In September last year, the authority completed the main slab of the underpass. This enabled vehicles travelling from Noida towards Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti to continue their journey without being diverted.

Residents expect relief from peak-hour congestion Residents of Greater Noida West have welcomed the upcoming opening of the underpass, citing persistent traffic jams around Gaur Chowk during busy hours.

“This is one of the most awaited projects in Greater Noida West. Commuters face heavy traffic at this spot during peak morning and evening hours. We hope that this underpass will ease the traffic situation,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Gaur City was quoted as saying by TOI.

Sumil Jalota, who lives in La Residentia, said crossing Gaur Chowk had become difficult because of the heavy volume of traffic. He added that construction-related restrictions had further slowed movement in the area, forcing residents to avoid travelling through the junction during peak hours.