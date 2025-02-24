Industry
How small town Jewar became a booming real estate market
Madhurima Nandy 11 min read 24 Feb 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Summary
- Demand for property in Jewar, the site of the Noida International Airport, has taken off. Experts believe that the new airport will be a gamechanger for real estate along the Expressway, as well as in Greater Noida and Noida. We look at how those who invest in property in the area stand to gain.
Jewar/Bengaluru: When Sandeep Kaushal told his wife Pooja that their application to buy a plot near the Noida International Airport in Jewar did not make it in the lucky draw, she was upset.
