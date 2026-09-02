Greater Noida West Metro: NMRC set to float tender for ₹2,000 crore line; big relief for 5 lakh residents

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said it is likely to issue a tender to select an agency for starting work on a key metro corridor connecting Noida with Greater Noida West.

“We have obtained all the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the project, paving way for the work to begin at the site. The detailed project report (DPR) is with the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) and the cabinet is expected to give its approval this month,” said Krishna Karunesh, managing director, NMRC, and chief executive officer, Noida Authority, in a statement.

“Once mandatory approval is done, a tender will be issued to appoint a developer,” he added.

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The proposed project received a major boost in July after the Public Investment Board (PIB) approved the 8.4-km elevated corridor between Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida West Sector 4. The project is estimated to cost nearly ₹2,000 crore and will feature five stations. Construction is expected to be completed within four years, according to officials cited by Hindustan Times.

The corridor is expected to significantly improve public transport access for nearly half a million people living in Greater Noida West. Residents currently have limited public transportation choices and depend heavily on roads for their daily commute.

New corridor to ease Gaur Chowk traffic congestion The planned metro route will include stations at Sectors 61, 70, 122 and 123 in Noida, besides a station at Greater Noida West Sector 4 near Gaur Chowk.

The new connection is expected to provide residents with an alternative to road-based travel and reduce pressure on the heavily congested Gaur Chowk stretch. The area has become a major bottleneck for commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida West.

Noida set for two more metro links Meanwhile, NMRC selected Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in August to execute two other upcoming metro projects — an 11.56-km corridor connecting Botanical Garden with Sector 142 and a 2.6-km extension from Depot to Boraki.

Both projects are expected to be completed within three years.

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The Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor is expected to strengthen connectivity with Greater Noida and improve access to key residential and commercial sectors along the route.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹2,254.35 crore, will have eight elevated stations. These are Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Sector 96 near the Noida Authority office, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108 near the Police Commissionerate, Sector 93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College in Sector 91.

The Depot-Boraki extension, estimated to cost ₹416 crore, will have two stations — Junpat and Boraki.