Riding on the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) social media trend, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari used similar photos to showcase India's infrastructure transformation
On Sunday, Nitin Gadkari shared GTA-themed graphics on the expansion of expressways, FASTag penetration and shorter travel times, including on routes such as the Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway. It was a straight-away comparison of the road network when GTA V launched 13 years ago.
Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, used the comparison to showcase what they describe as India’s progress over this period.
Modi shared GTA-style graphics with the caption, “India is playing a whole new game!”, framing the period as one of significant change in the country's development trajectory
First released in 1997, Grand Theft Auto is an open-world video game franchise in which players explore fictional American cities, undertake missions and engage in activities ranging from driving and exploration to theft and violent crime.
Developed by Rockstar Games, the series has become known for its sprawling virtual worlds, satirical portrayal of American society and the freedom it gives players to interact with their surroundings. Its best-known instalments include GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA IV and GTA V.
GTA
Grand Theft Auto VI has grossed USD 3.79 billion in day-one retail sales, clinching a new record and becoming the biggest entertainment launch in history, Rockstar Games, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, has said.
Grand Theft Auto VI earned a near-perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, a website that combines professional critics' reviews into a single score out of 100, and drew resounding critical acclaim. It also sold 32.5 million units before release, a new record across all platforms, according to a statement.
"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world, and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you," Sam Houser, President and Founder of Rockstar Games, said.
Grand Theft Auto VI is available at the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and global retailers and storefronts.
On Thursday, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI hit the accelerator, ending a 13-year wait for fans, and in its classic high-octane style, unleashed a frenzy of excitement across the global gaming community.
The single-player title has been billed as the year's biggest gaming blockbuster and one of the most eagerly anticipated releases in video game history.
The latest instalment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise brings eager fans back to the fictional Vice City in a sprawling, immersive virtual adventure.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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