A Gurgaon homebuyer who withdrew from an affordable housing project without receiving an allotment letter or signing a builder-buyer agreement has won a refund battle against the developer.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Gurgaon, has directed Czar Buildwell Pvt Ltd to refund ₹1.35 lakh deposited by the buyer, along with 9% annual interest from the date of payment. The builder has also been ordered to pay ₹52,000 towards compensation for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

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The order follows a complaint by Vrinda Thareja, who had applied for a flat in the developer's Mahira Homes 104 project in Sector 104, along the Dwarka Expressway, under Haryana's Affordable Housing Policy.

According to a Times of India report, Thareja applied for the flat in February 2023 and deposited ₹1,35,298. Her name was subsequently selected in the draw, following which the developer informed her that unit T7-1704 in Tower T7 had been allotted to her through a welcome letter dated April 25, 2023.

A day later, the developer raised a demand of ₹7,05,530, asking her to deposit the amount within 15 days.

However, Thareja decided to withdraw from the project on May 15, 2023, and sought a refund of the money she had already paid.

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The builder promised a refund but failed to return the money The developer acknowledged that Thareja had neither received a formal allotment letter nor signed a builder-buyer agreement. Its cancelled document receipt, issued on May 15, 2023, also recorded that the refund would be processed shortly.

Despite this assurance, the money was not returned.

Thareja subsequently made repeated requests for repayment and also sent a legal notice on January 7, 2025. However, these efforts did not result in a refund, prompting her to approach the consumer commission.

Advocate Vaibhav Kaushik represented the complainant before the commission.

Czar Buildwell did not appear before the commission despite being served notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

What the consumer commission ordered The commission, headed by President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur, found that the documents submitted by Thareja supported her complaint.

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It observed that the developer's own records confirmed that no formal allotment letter had been issued and no builder-buyer agreement had been executed. The commission also noted that the buyer's evidence remained unrebutted because the developer did not contest the case.

Holding the builder guilty of severe deficiency in service, the commission allowed the complaint and directed it to:

Refund ₹ 1,35,298 deposited by the homebuyer.

1,35,298 deposited by the homebuyer. Pay 9% annual interest on the amount from the date of deposit until the refund is realised.

Pay ₹ 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony.

30,000 as compensation for mental harassment, pain and agony. Pay ₹ 22,000 towards litigation expenses. The developer has been given 45 days to comply with the order. If it fails to make the payment within the stipulated period, the amount will accrue 12% annual interest for the period specified in the order until payment is made.

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The commission also said Thareja could initiate execution proceedings to enforce the order. The developer could additionally face prosecution under Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act for failing to comply.

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